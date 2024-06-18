Teenager arrested after killing another teenager during Las Vegas drug deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 14-year-old has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a 15-year-old during a botched drug deal.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 8:42 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Nellis Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

During the course of the investigation, police determined he was in the area to buy narcotics. While he was sitting in his vehicle, investigators state several people with guns fired at him.

On Friday, police arrested a 14-year-old as a suspect in the case. Since he is a minor, his identity has not been released.

Police did say he was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall and is facing multiple felony charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon.