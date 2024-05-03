Watch Now
Teen arrested in connection to woman's body found in dumpster

Posted at 7:48 AM, May 03, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a body found in a dumpster in the west valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest of 18-year-old Lincoln Boe. Boe is held at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Boe's arrest comes after police found a woman's body in a dumpster Monday morning. Officers said the body was found in the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue near Fort Apache Road with multiple stab wounds.

