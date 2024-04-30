Police: Woman's body found in dumpster in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a woman's body found in a dumpster Monday morning.

Details are limited, but officers confirmed they found the victim around 7:35 a.m. on April 29 in the 9000 block of West Sahara Avenue near Fort Apache Road. Officials said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

