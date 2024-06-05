SWAT standoff in Mohave County ends with Colorado homicide suspects in custody

(KTNV) — Two people wanted for homicide were arrested after a SWAT standoff in Mohave County over the weekend.

Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an address in Topock at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday in response to information that two homicide suspects could be found there, the sheriff's office stated in a news release.

Detectives in Fremont County, Colo. informed Mohave County deputies that a vehicle associated with 43-year-old Toni Marie Gurule and 42-year-old Suzzette Salyer was spotted at a residence in the 4700 block of Pinta Drive, the release states.

KTNV (Left) Photo of Toni Gurule circulated by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in 2022. (Right) Booking photo of Toni Gurule from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in June 2024.

Gurule and Salyer may have been wanted in connection with a double homicide in February 2022 near Colorado Springs, according to multiple reports.

They were previously identified by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office as persons of interest in the killings of 25-year-old Ryan Joe Roth and 36-year-old Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes. The bodies of both men were found on Feb. 8, 2022 in Phantom Canyon, which is about 40 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

KOAA This file photo shows Phantom Canyon in Fremont County, Colo., where the bodies of two men were discovered in February 2022.

At the time, sheriff's officials in Colorado said they'd obtained a court order to test Gurule and Salyer's DNA as part of their investigation, Scripps News Colorado Springs reported. Officials also warned that "both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous."

"Due to the severity of the warrants and the suspects' history of noncompliance, SWAT was activated and responded to the residence," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office noted.

After initially commanding the suspects to leave the residence using a PA system, deputies deployed chemical agents into the home, which prompted Gurule to exit, the release states. Salyer came out of the house after a second round of chemical agents was deployed a short time later.

KTNV (Left) Photo of Suzzette Salyer circulated by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in 2022. (Right) Booking photo of Suzzette Salyer from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in June 2024.

The pair were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman, where officials say they will be held until they are extradited to Colorado.

Topock is a small, unincorporated community near the Arizona-California state line.