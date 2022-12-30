Suspects in Washington murder arrested after police chase from North Las Vegas to Mesquite

(KTNV) — Two people suspected of murder were arrested after leading police on a chase that began in North Las Vegas, the city's police department says.

The North Las Vegas Police Department was contacted by officers in the Olympia suburb of Lacey, Washington, where the suspects are wanted, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m., police say the suspects' vehicle was located in the area of the 215 beltway and North 5th Street. Police tried to stop the car but the suspects fled, with officers in pursuit.

The driver headed northbound on Interstate 15 and was finally stopped when Mesquite Police officers spiked it near mile marker 112, about eight miles south of Mesquite along the interstate.

Police say the two suspects, who were not immediately identified, were arrested around 1:30 p.m.