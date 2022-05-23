Watch
Suspects from 'targeted home robbery' in Las Vegas have surrendered

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
From the press conference given by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding the 'targeted home robbery'.
Posted at 4:18 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 19:18:07-04

(KTNV) — According to FBI Las Vegas, two fugitives wanted in connection with a fatal home invasion robbery in southwest Las Vegas have been arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Michael Overton & Christine Schultz have surrendered to the FBI Jacksonville, Florida office this morning," wrote FBI Las Vegas in a tweet.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gave a press conference providing information on the two. During the conference, Lt. Ray Spencer said investigators believed the robbery was arranged by Schultz, who had visited the home before. The victims were apparently targeted because Schultz learned there was "expensive jewelry" inside the home.

"There is a 'very high chance' Schultz and Overton have fled the state," Spencer said during the conference at the time.

