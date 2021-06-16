Court appearance canceled for suspected DUI driver in recent fatal crash

UPDATE: Today's hearing was canceled. No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Wednesday the man accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a 60-year-old cyclist will be in court for a preliminary hearing.

On March 6 police say Tyrell Smith hit the cyclist before leaving the scene.

This happened near Tropicana Avenue and Tenaya.

Las Vegas police were able to locate him after witnesses followed Smith and were able to get his license plate.