Court appearance canceled for suspected DUI driver in recent fatal crash

Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:22:55-04

UPDATE: Today's hearing was canceled. No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY
Wednesday the man accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a 60-year-old cyclist will be in court for a preliminary hearing.

On March 6 police say Tyrell Smith hit the cyclist before leaving the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: Vegas PD report: Suspected DUI hit-and-run driver described as functional alcoholic

This happened near Tropicana Avenue and Tenaya.

Las Vegas police were able to locate him after witnesses followed Smith and were able to get his license plate.

