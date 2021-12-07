Suspected DUI driver in deadly crash facing several charges in Nye County

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — The Nye County District Attorney’s Office reports it has filed a criminal complaint against Christos Vrachnos alleging that Vrachnos caused a Nov. 28 crash on U.S. 95 south of Beatty that killed a father and two children while causing substantial harm to several other people.

PREVIOUS: Man, 2 kids killed in DUI-related crash in Nye County near Amargosa Valley

Vrachnos currently faces three counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death, four counts of Reckless Driving Causing Substantial Bodily Harm, and one count of Unlawful Killing of a Dog.

All seven Reckless Driving charges are category ‘B’ felonies with a penalty of 1-6 years imprisonment each, and the dog charge is a category ‘D’ felony with a penalty of 1-4 years imprisonment.

Based on the current complaint, Vrachnos faces a maximum sentence of 18-46 years.

“Even though Vrachnos was initially booked on suspicion of DUI, there is insufficient evidence to charge DUI at the present time. My office continues to work with the Nevada Highway Patrol as the investigation moves forward.” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “We are ready to adjust the charges in response to any new information that we receive. The victims of this tragedy deserve as much justice as Nevada law will give them.”

Vrachnos’ initial court appearance was held Tuesday in Pahrump Justice Court, although the case itself will proceed in the Beatty Justice Court. The pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. in Beatty Justice Court.