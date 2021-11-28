Watch
Deadly crash closes U.S. 95 in Nye County near Amargosa Valley

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Nye County.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office says a collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the U.S. 95 at mile marker 27 near Amargosa Valley.

As a result of the crash, the U.S. 95 was closed from state route 160 to state route 373, about 88 miles northwest of Las Vegas, with the Nevada State Police confirming the fatal crash.

