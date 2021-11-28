Deadly crash closes U.S. 95 in Nye County near Amargosa Valley

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Nye County.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office says a collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the U.S. 95 at mile marker 27 near Amargosa Valley.

Heads up for those near Amargosa Valley. https://t.co/jYtRxCetRA https://t.co/xkOGLjAHjy — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) November 28, 2021

As a result of the crash, the U.S. 95 was closed from state route 160 to state route 373, about 88 miles northwest of Las Vegas, with the Nevada State Police confirming the fatal crash.

#Breaking Fatal crash US95 at Nye County Mile Marker 27. US95 closed in both directions. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice #HighwayPatrol — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) November 28, 2021

