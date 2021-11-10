Suspected DUI driver attended company picnic in Las Vegas prior to fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released more information about a suspected DUI crash that killed one and injured 3 others on Nov. 6.

The fatal single-vehicle crash involving a 2021 Tesla Model Y occurred on Arby Avenue near Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads about 3 p.m.

According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jonathan Wilson has been arrested on several charges including DUI resulting in death, a felony.

30-year-old Ryan Patterson was identified at the person killed in the crash.

The Tesla was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when it "bottomed out," went airborne and turned clockwise hitting a cinderblock wall several times, according to the arrest report.

Patterson was ejected from the rear of the vehicle, police say.

The group had been at Red Ridge Family Park for a company picnic prior to the crash and police say they detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Wilson's breath.

Wilson was taken to an area hospital and after being cleared was booked into Clark County Detention Center.