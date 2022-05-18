EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Suspect who killed Dotty's manager now arrested, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of running over a Dotty's manager is now behind bars.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 13 Action News obtained video from a nearby business of the Dotty's manager, Alicia Gibellina, chasing after suspect who stole customers purse.

VIDEO: Dotty's manager, Alicia Gibellina, chasing after suspect who stole customers purse

Police confirmed today that a man was arrested in southern California last night who was believed to have ran over Alicia Gibellina. Employees inside the Dotty's are celebrating the arrest. Some said they cried tears of joy when they heard the news.

ALICIA GIBELLINA: Long-time Las Vegas Dotty's customers mourn loss of manager in homicide

This news came six days after Gibellina was ran over in the parking lot of the Dotty's. Police say she was chasing after a man who stole a customer's purse.

Reporter Kelsey McFarland spoke to Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, he says evidence they found on scene linked them to a suspect, but they haven't released a name yet.

On Monday night, officers in southern California found and arrested him.

A memorial continues to grow both inside and outside of the Dotty's to remember Gibellina. There are also posters of her GoFundMe page around the business complex.

For the man who was arrested, police say he'll be arraigned in southern California where he will either waive or fight extradition to Las Vegas.