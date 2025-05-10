Suspect shot dead after pointing gun at SWAT officers in Arizona

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KTNV) — An encounter with police would turn deadly when an armed man in Arizona pointed his gun at police on Friday afternoon, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an armed man allegedly pouring gasoline in a home in the 4700 block of Ty Street in Kingman, Arizona.

When police arrived, the suspect refused to leave the home, causing SWAT to be activated.

The suspect kept refusing to leave the house, and when he finally came out, he pointed his weapon at SWAT members from MCSO and the Bullhead City Police Department, according to authorities.

SWAT members fired their weapons, hitting and killing the suspect.

The shooting is currently under investigation and is being conducted by the Lake Havasu Police Department.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.