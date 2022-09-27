Suspect in 'series of violent robberies' still at large, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Lamous Brown, who is wanted in a series of violent street robberies that occurred on June 2.

Police say Brown worked with two co-conspirators, identified as Rhonda Ramsey, 45, and John Calhoun, 19.

The three are believed to have committed three robberies in which they physically battered four victims and stole their personal property at gunpoint.

Police records show Ramsey and Calhoun have since been arrested, but Brown remains on the run.

He is wanted on four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with the intent to commit robbery, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Brown has ties to Chicago where detectives believe he may be hiding.

He is described as a Black male, 7’1” tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.