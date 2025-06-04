Suspect in North Las Vegas homicide turns herself in

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in a North Las Vegas homicide turned herself in on Wednesday.

21-year-old Kailyn Webb was booked on one count of open murder for a homicide that happened on Tuesday, June 3.

North Las Vegas Police were dispatched to a home in the 2200 block of Glastonbury Thorn Street, where a victim was reportedly suffering from injuries due to battery.

Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC Trauma, but the man was pronounced dead from their injuries the very next morning.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.