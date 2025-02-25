Suspect in Las Vegas apartment complex homicide arrested in Denver, police say

Update | March 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives said 41-year-old Steven Neal has been identified as a suspect in their investigation.

On Feb. 26, local officials said Neal was taken into custody by authorities in Denver, Colo. Neal has been booked into the Denver Downtown Detention Center pending extradition to Las Vegas.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man who was found dead behind an apartment complex leasing office on Monday.

In a press release, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote that the man was found dead behind an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Tulip Lane, on Eastern Avenue just north of Bonanza Road.

Officers were summoned to the area just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a male who was possibly dead, officials stated.

When the Clark County Coroner made an initial examination, police say, "it was discovered that the male was suffering from a possible gunshot wound."

Homicide detectives then took over the investigation, which police say is still ongoing. As of this report, the man had not been publicly identified by the coroner's office.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.