Suspect in Henderson barricade originally wanted on kidnapping, battery charges

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have released new details surrounding the Henderson barricade over the weekend.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, April 12, officers responded to the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue in reference to capturing a wanted subject involved in a Henderson Police violent felony case. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Trevor Cooper.

Cooper was originally wanted on charges of first degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and administering a drug to aid in a felony crime.

The standoff lasted until Sunday morning, when authorities reported that Cooper was found dead in his home.

If Cooper had survived, he would have additionally faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, possession of a short-barreled rifle, resisting with a firearm, discharging a firearm in/from an occupied structure, and a prohibited person possessing a firearm.

Authorities recovered six firearms total from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details are expected to be release at a later time.

