Suspect in fatal Henderson shooting booked into Tulsa detention center on murder charges, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department said officials arrested a 20-year-old for a shooting that happened late March of this year.

Police said there were reports of multiple gunshots in the 1100 block of Center Street around 1 a.m. March 20. This is near E. Warm Spring Road and E. Lake Mead Parkway.

Investigation by police revealed multiple subjects were at a location for a party with multiple people "observed to be in possession of firearms."

"Yelling was heard within the crowd and gunfire erupted," police said. "Striking two victims."

Police said a 22-year-old was found dead at the scene, and a 23-year-old was last updated to be at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police arrested 20-year-old Samarien Vance as the suspect in this shooting. An arrest warrant was approved June 6 for Vance's arrest for one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

On June 8, Vance was taken into custody and booked into the City of Tulsa Detention Center with those charges with the help of local agencies and the Tulsa Police Department.

Police said he is currently pending extradition to Nevada.