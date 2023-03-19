1 victim dead, 1 sent to hospital after shooting in Henderson, officials say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson officials said two people were shot Sunday in the early morning.

The City of Henderson Police and fire departments responded to the 1100 block of Center Street . This is near E. Warm Spring Road and E. Lake Mead Parkway.

When officials arrived at the scene, their investigation revealed that two victims had apparent gunshot wounds.

"One victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition," officials said. "One victim was deceased at the scene."

Officials with the City of Henderson say that the investigation is ongoing.

KTNV will provide updates as they become available.