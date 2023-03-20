Henderson police investigate city's 2nd homicide of the year

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Detectives in Henderson are searching for the shooter or shooters responsible for killing a man and injuring another on Sunday morning.

Reports of gunfire brought officers to the 1100 block of Center Street, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, at approximately 1 a.m.

According to police, people were gathered in the area for a party, and "multiple subjects were observed to be in possession of firearms."

"Yelling was hear from within the crowd and gunfire erupted, striking two victims," a Henderson Police Department public information officer stated in a news release.

Officers arriving on scene found a 23-year-old man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries and is said to be stable. Neither man was publicly identified as of this report.

"There is no suspect information at this time," according to police.

Henderson PD noted this case is the second homicide in their jurisdiction so far in 2023.

Officers asked that anyone with information about the shooting call HPD at 702-267-4911, dial 311, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Crime Stoppers tips that lead directly to an arrest or indictment may result in a cash reward, they noted.