Suspect shot woman following "heated argument" in Dennis Way homicide, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman on Friday in the 4400 block of Dennis Way has been taken into custody and charged with open murder, Las Vegas police say.

On Friday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Dennis Way.

Arriving officers located an adult female in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT: One person dead after shooting in 4400 block of Dennis Way, police say

During the initial response, patrol officers detained a female, later identified as 27-year-old Lahela Kaiwi-Brewer, who was believed to be involved.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates that the victim and suspect had been involved in a heated argument outside of the residence.

Police say Kaiwi-Brewer went inside of the home and retrieved a handgun and shot the victim. Kaiwi-Brewer was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.