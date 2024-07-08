Suspect in custody after 'domestic disturbance' barricade in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One suspect is in custody after Las Vegas Metro police responded to a "domestic disturbance" call in east Las Vegas.

On Monday morning, Las Vegas police responded to the 5800 block of Bright Rose Drive where they said a male suspect was barricaded in a residence and refusing to exit.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators also responded to the scene.

The suspect is now in custody, but police are still asking people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is made available.