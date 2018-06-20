A man is charged with murdering a woman in an apartment in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard.

Las Vegas police were called to the scene around 1:38 p.m. on June 7 after getting reports of a deceased woman. They found her unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified 42-year-old Demetrick Roberson as the suspect in this case, and he was taken into custody without incident on June 18. He was charged with murder after he was interviewed by detectives.

The Clark County Coroner will identify the woman at a later date. A possible motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to contact police at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.