Suspect in fatal shooting at MGM Grand now accused of another killing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In 2024, The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found human remains in the northeast valley. This week, police arrested a man on multiple charges in connection with the killing.

Police said 30-year-old Dandre Owens was already in custody for open murder with a deadly weapon. On Tuesday, Owens was re-booked for additional charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, first-degree murder, and multiple other charges.

On Aug. 9, 2024, LVMPD received multiple reports of human remains located near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road. Officers arrived and found a man in an "advanced state of decomposition," police said.

The next day, an autopsy revealed the man had gunshot wounds to his head, and homicide detectives were tasked with finding out who killed him.

Owens was previously identified and arrested as the suspect in a killing at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

He was taken into custody last February for the death of Brittani Bailey, who was found dead in an MGM Grand hotel room with a gunshot wound to the head in January 2024.

At the time of his arrest, Owens had previously been convicted of six felony charges in South Carolina, Channel 13 previously reported.

For Bailey's killing, Owens was arrested on 10 charges including open murder, using fake IDs, forgery and theft.