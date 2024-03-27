Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Fort Apache apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a Tuesday night fatal shooting at a Ft. Apache apartment complex.

Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested 27-year-old Kayla Alery on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and other felony charges.

Around 4:06 p.m., police received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on S. Ft. Apache Road, between Spring Mountain and Twain.

When they arrived, officers found a man near a van suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center Hospital by medical personnel, where he later died.

Watch the full press briefing here.

Police: Woman checking cars shot man inside van at random in Ft. Apache, Twain area

Through the investigation, detectives learned the victim was sitting in a van when an unknown person in dark clothing with facial tattoos approached the van and fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspect then ran away.

Police identified Alery as the suspect and found her near the scene before arresting her.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.