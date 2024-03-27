Police: Woman checking cars shot man inside van in Ft. Apache, Twain area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman with facial tattoos wearing dark clothing was checking the doors of cars in an apartment complex in the area of Ft. Apache and Twain, according to LVMPD.

The manager of the property at the 5000 block of East Tropicana notified maintenance workers to remove her off the property just after 4 p.m.

Full press briefing attached below:

Police: Woman checking cars shot man inside van at random in Ft. Apache, Twain area

The suspect approached a carpet cleaning van, and opened fire at the man inside according to Metro.

"Right now, we have no indication at all that our victim had any interaction with our suspect prior to that occurring. Our suspect then flat out of the gate. Thanks to the quick actions, not only by the apartment complex calling 911 immediately and getting the officer response here. But thanks to the quick response by the officers who initially arrived here on scene, that suspect is in custody," LVMPD says.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police. Authorities also say the suspect did have a prior record.

