Suspect arrested in fatal North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a ssupect in connection to a fatal North Las Vegas shooting.

Steven Vidana-Garcia was arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery involving a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On March 14, officers responded to the 1900 block of Solana Del Norte Way, near Washburn Road and Clayton Street, to the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Through the investigation, 30-year-old Vidana-Garcia was identified as a suspect. Police arrested him in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive while driving a stolen vehicle.

At this time, detectives believe this was an isolated incident.