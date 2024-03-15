North Las Vegas police looking for gunman who shot, killed man

9:30 p.m. - North Las Vegas said the victim has died from his injuries.

His identification, along with cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

No further details have been released.

6:45 p.m. - North Las Vegas police are looking for a gunman who shot and injured a man on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the incident happened at 2:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Solana Del Norte Way, which is near Washburn Road and Clayton Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, as of 6:45 p.m.

At this time, detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.