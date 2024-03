LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connect to a fatal shooting.

Shaun Lee, 52, has been arrested on an open murder charge.

The arrest stems from a Sept. 15 shooting in the 1600 block of Searles Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee was arrested and booked into a San Bernadino area jail pending extraction to Las Vegas.