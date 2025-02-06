Watch Now
Suspect arrested in connection to a house party shooting that left one man dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested someone in connection to a shooting that left one man dead at a house party.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a shooting at a house party in the 3100 block of Cipro Avenue, in the area of Southern Highlands.

When officers arrived they found a man in the backyard suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities identified 27-year-old Hamilton Wade III as the suspect.

Wade was arrested in California on Feb. 5 by the Glendale Police Department and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

