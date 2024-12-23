LVMPD searching for suspect after shooting at a house party leaves one man dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a house party, authorities say.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a shooting at a house party in the 3100 block of Cipro Avenue, in the area of Southern Highlands.

When officers arrived they found a man in the backyard suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they learned the victim was in an argument with someone else in the backyard, and the second person pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The suspect ran away before officers arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.