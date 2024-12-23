Suspect arrested in connection possible road rage incident from 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened more than a year ago.

Jaxsyn Bunker, 20, was identified as a suspect in an Oct. 29, 2023 incident that left one person dead.

The shooting happened near Escondido Street and Cactus Avenue in what the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department called a possible road-rage incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.

Bunker was already in custody at the Clark County jail for unrelated charges. He was rebooked on a charge of open murder over the weekend.