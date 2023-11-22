Metro seeking vehicle involved in road-rage killing in southern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are investigating a "possible road rage incident" that left one person dead in late October.

Dispatchers received initial reports of the shooting around 4:06 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2023, on Escondido Street and Cactus Avenue. Arriving officers would locate a male inside a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital, where he would die several days later, according to police.

An initial investigation indicates that the victim was driving northbound on Escondido in a blue KIA Sportage, following a 4-door white sedan, when "shots were heard."

Detectives need assistance identifying the white sedan possibly involved in the homicide and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.