Suspect arrested for east Las Vegas shooting that killed one woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested Troy Eatman, also known as “Trouble,” in connection to an east Las Vegas shooting that killed one woman on June 14, 2022.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Brandi Brown, was located by police on the 4700 block of El Escorial Drive, after a 911 call had reported a female with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the arrest report, the 911 call was from a friend of the victim, who had been brought to the residence by her boyfriend, 51-year-old Jason Kartchner.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures and transported Brown to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Medical personnel later informed LVMPD that Brown has sustained a non-survivable gunshot wound to the head and was considered brain dead. Brown was pronounced deceased at 2:30 a.m.

The boyfriend of the victim, Kartchner, advised officers that he and Brown were at their residence located at 6592 Shasta Circle when the power went out. Wanting to prevent their food from spoiling, they brought the food to a friend who lived at 4298 Cicada Way.

Upon arrival, Kartchner parked his vehicle around the cul-de-sac so it was facing east. While Brown went inside and Kartchner remained in the vehicle, a white Dodge Durango arrived at the residence and pulled up next to Kartchner’s vehicle, blocking the middle of the street. The vehicle was driven by a white male, unknown to Kartchner.

While Brown was inside, a black male known to Kartchner by the nickname “Trouble,” later identified as Troy Eatman, exited the residence with two other males.

Kartchner knew Eatman was best friends with a man known as Bower Bower, who had previously come to Kartchner’s house and was “very disrespectful.” According to the arrest report, Kartchner had hit Bower in the face with a 2x4 piece of wood and broke his jaw.

A few minutes later, Brown exited the residence and got into the vehicle on the passenger side. As soon as Brown got into the vehicle, a blue dirt bike drove westbound on Cicada at a high rate of speed. Brown recognized the driver of the vehicle as Steve Bower and told Kartchner they needed to leave immediately.

Officers later interviewed witnesses that confirmed Bower had arrived at the property to confront Kartchner.

In his attempt to get away, Kartchner hit another citizen’s vehicle that was parked on the street. Kartchner heard gunshots and his car windows shattered. Before Kartchner got to the end of the street, Brown slumped over in his lap and was covered in blood.

Kartchner drove to his friend's house, located on the 4700 block of El Escorial, and brought Brown inside, instructing his female friend to call 911.

Officers issued a warrant of arrest for Troy Eatman, also known as “Trouble,” two days after the incident. Eatman was apprehended by police on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.