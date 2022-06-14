Watch
One victim shot in east Las Vegas

Police in North Las Vegas are investigating after they say two juveniles were shot on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4700 block of El Escorial Drive, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway.

One victim has been transported to Sunrise Hospital in "unknown condition" on Tuesday morning, according to LVMPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional details were not immediately available from police.

13 Action News has a photojournalist en route to the scene. This report will be updated as soon as more information is available.

