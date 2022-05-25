Suspect arrested for a shooting on Twain Avenue, Cambridge Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide section identified the suspect on Tuesday who killed a man and injured a female near Twain Avenue and Cambridge street on April 24.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed, woman injured in shooting on East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas

LVMPD said they identified 39-year-old Danyele Daniels as the suspect in this incident. Police said Daniels was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges for attempted murder and open murder.

Danyele Daniels (39) has been arrested in connection with the homicide that occurred on April 24, 2022.



Click on the photos below for more information. pic.twitter.com/Wq87BXZQJW — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 24, 2022

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.