WATCH: LVMPD investigating homicide on East Twain Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 11:21 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers are responding to a shooting at 955 East Twain Ave. where one person has been pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives will be responding.

According to the live briefing, Lt. Jason Johansson said that there was a verbal altercation between a 46-year-old black male and a 25-year-old black female by a courtyard inside an apartment complex near East Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.

During the altercation, an unknown suspect shot the two.

The male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by medical personnel. The female suffered non-life threatening injuries to her lower leg and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

LVMPD said the investigation is still early and ongoing. To report a tip to authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or submit online at CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

