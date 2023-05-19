Suspect accused of crashing into northwest valley home was speeding at "90 to 100 mph," report reveals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Albert Murkison, the man accused of crashing his SUV into a neighborhood residence in the northwest valley, was traveling more than 90 mph at the time of the crash, according to an arrest report.

The 51-year-old was arrested on May 11, almost a month after the crash, and is facing several charges, including reckless driving, possessing drugs, and driving with a suspended driver's license.

Police say that Murkison did not have identification on him at the time of the crash, but records later showed that his California license had been suspended in 2021.

According to witnesses at the scene, Murkison was speeding between 90 to 100 mph and "did not show signs of braking" before colliding into two separates home on Chesterton Drive around 4 p.m.

Murkison and his passenger were immediately transported to UMC Trauma by arriving officers, where Murkison was treated for a "large gash and a broken neck," according to the report. His passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The report indicates that Murkison had to eventually be "intubated and sedated" because was "being combative with staff."

Though, hospital staff would later tell police that his blood test did not suggest impairment at the time of the crash.

After police made several attempts to contact him for information about the crash with no response, officers were able to confront him at his apartment and take him into custody. Murkison also told officers that he had "a stick of PCP in his left sock" during his arrest, which officers then impounded.

Police records would later reveal that Murkison faced four previous convictions in the state of California, though his crimes were redacted.

Murkison was booked into Clark County Detention Center and will face the following charges:

