Las Vegas police said car with 2 inside crashed into house, reason unknown

Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 05, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a vehicle drove into a house Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the northwest valley at the 7000 block of Chesterton Drive. This is near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and N. Tenaya Way.

However, police do not know the reason why the crash occurred as of 4 p.m.

Police said there were two occupants inside the car. The two were brought out of the vehicle by the responding fire department.

The two were transported to UMC, and their injuries are currently unknown.

KTNV is heading to the scene, we will provide more details as they become available.

