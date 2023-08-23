Suspect accused of attempted murder after fight in front of Boulder Highway 7-11, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman involved in a fight in front of a 7-Eleven on Boulder Highway is charged with attempted murder.

Raimey Moszee, born in 2000, admittedly told police that she intended to hit other people involved in the fight on the night of Aug. 15.

Police initially reported a fight between 10 girls that night and that two people were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KTNV's reporter Alyssa Bethencourt reported on scene and spoke to a witness.

“They were in the store. They got in the car and then they ran two people over. A girl got up, and they were all bloody," said Donna Anthony, who works near the store.

KTNV obtained an arrest report from police with more details. Police responded to Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue to investigate a battery with a deadly weapon.

Subjects named in the fight include Tykia Williamson, Raimey Moszee and Jazmyne Moszee.

According to the arrest report, the three pulled into a parking spot of the 7-Eleven with a black Ford Focus. Police interviewed Raimey, who said two females entered the store following Jazmyne. The two females who followed her were also accompanied by other females.

According to Raimey, she said the other party was instigating a fight, referencing something that happened between the two parties earlier that day. She continued saying that everyone started to walk out of the store, and this was when she asked Jazmyne for the keys to the Ford.

Raimey entered the car and hit two people when she obtained the keys, according to police.

After the fight, police said some people involved left on foot. However, Williamson, Raimey and Jazmyne fled in the suspect vehicle but later crashed into a wall of Sunset Motel. The three started to flee on foot until Clark County Park Police located them and the vehicle.

Raimey is currently in the Clark County Detention Center facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.