Ten juvenile girls got into a fight near Boulder Highway, LVMPD detained several

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a fight occurred with ten juvenile girls in front of a business Tuesday.

Police said the fight happened around 6:35 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.

Some juveniles entered a sedan and struck several members of another group, according to police. Two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When police arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and detained several people.

Police confirmed that there are no road closures in the area.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.