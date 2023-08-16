Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Ten juvenile girls got into a fight near Boulder Highway, LVMPD detained several

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 7:28 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 22:28:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a fight occurred with ten juvenile girls in front of a business Tuesday.

Police said the fight happened around 6:35 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue.

Some juveniles entered a sedan and struck several members of another group, according to police. Two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When police arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and detained several people.

Police confirmed that there are no road closures in the area.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH