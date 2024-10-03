Student arrested for bringing gun to North Las Vegas middle school campus

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A middle school student was arrested in North Las Vegas on Wednesday for bringing a gun to school, the Clark County School District confirmed to Channel 13.

In a letter parents of Theron L. Swainston Middle School students, Principal Teresa Evans wrote that school administration confiscated a firearm from a student.

School police were called to investigate and arrested the student.

"There were no threats made to the school," Evans noted in her letter to parents.

School officials couldn't immediately share additional information about the child's arrest because they are underage, Evans noted. He added that the incident serves as a reminder that weapons are not permitted at CCSD schools.

Seven handguns were confiscated from CCSD schools from Aug. 1 to Sept. 27, according to the district's firearms confiscation report. Two of those guns were seized from students, the report notes.

"Additionally, please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child," she noted. "If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue."

Students and parents can report potential safety issues at CCSD schools using the district's SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), making a report on safevoicenv.org or by downloading the SafeVoice mobile app.

Parents with additional concerns were encouraged to contact the school's main office.