10th-grader arrested for bringing a gun to Cimarron-Memorial High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents of Cimarron-Memorial High School students on Friday learned a student was arrested for bringing a gun to the school's campus.

In an email obtained by Channel 13, Principal Colin McNaught wrote that Clark County School District Police were contacted on reports of a weapon on campus. Officers investigated, recovered a firearm and arrested a student.

"There were no threats to students or staff," McNaught wrote. "All CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

The student is a 10th-grader who was found to be in possession of a gun by a school staff member, Lt. Bryan Zink told Channel 13. The gun police recovered was not reported stolen, Zink added.

McNaught urged parents to "take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student" and to discuss CCSD's Code of Conduct.

Parents were also encouraged to let their kids know they can report "anything that may be a safety issue" using the SafeVoice reporting system. Students can call 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), make a report online at safevoicenv.org, or download the free SafeVoice app.