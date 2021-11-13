State court hearing reset about condemned killer's execution

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state court judge postponed until January a hearing about condemned killer Zane Floyd's legal challenges of the method, the personnel and the drugs that would be used to kill him.

Judge Tierra Jones on Friday reset a status report after a prosecutor told her there are appeals pending before the Nevada Supreme Court and hearings set next week in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Convicted Nevada murderer requests stay of execution

Floyd was convicted and sentenced in 2000 to die for killing four people and wounding a fifth in a 1999 shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store.

His lethal injection would be the first in Nevada since 2006.