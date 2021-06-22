Convicted Nevada murderer requests stay of execution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A convicted murderer facing lethal injection here in Nevada wants to delay his execution.

Zane Floyd's legal team wants to review the constitutionality of the procedure and the drugs prison officials plan to use on their client.

The 45-year-old said he does not want to die.

He was convicted of killing 4 people and hurting a fifth in a shooting at a Las Vegas grocery store in 2000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Judge in Vegas OK's setting late-July Nevada execution date

Floyd was also convicted of raping a woman before the shooting.