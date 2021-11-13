Squatters dismembered 82-year-old woman's body, took over Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released new disturbing details of a story first reported earlier this year.

82- year-old Lucille Payne was found dismembered and buried in her backyard by police in April.

Investigators now say she had died in 2018 about 2 years before she was dismembered by squatters when they moved into her house.

RELATED: Coroner identifies human remains found in backyard

Because she lived alone and had no close relatives her body reportedly sat in a chair until squatters found it.

Police add that because her bills were on "Autopay" and no red flags were raised.

The report says the squatters decided to dismembered her mummified body and bury it in the yard where she was found.

So far police have not released any information about the suspected squatters.