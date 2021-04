LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after finding human remains in a northwest Las Vegas backyard while performing a welfare check, police say.

Officers were called for the welfare check on Shore Breeze Drive, near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards, on Thursday shortly before 4 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The coroner's office will identify the person found and their cause of death.