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Special education transportation aide arrested by CCSD police for child abuse

The 42-year-old woman has been employed by the district since 2013.
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13 Action News
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A special education transportation aide with the Clark County School District was arrested by CCSD police on child abuse and endangerment charges.

Carmen Morris, 42, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center following an investigation that began this month, according to police.

CCSDPD said Morris has been employed with the district since February 2013. She is assigned home without pay, per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, according to the district.

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