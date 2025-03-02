Southbound I-15 near Craig Road closed as North Las Vegas police investigate homicide

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound Interstate 15 near Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road in the northeast valley is closed as North Las Vegas police investigate a homicide.



NVLPD said around 7:16 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area in reference to a person found dead inside a vehicle.

Details are still limited as police conduct their investigation.

RTC said the roadway is still closed and to seek alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.