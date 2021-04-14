Son of Oklahoma City bomber accomplice arrested again while waiting for trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The son of Oklahoma City bombing accomplice Terry Nichols is in trouble again.

38-year-old Joshua “Josh" Nichols was arrested Monday after cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet, which he has been wearing while waiting for trial.

Nichols and another man are accused of kidnapping and robbing a Henderson jeweler in February 2020.

On March 29, Las Vegas police notified a district judge that Nichols had cut off his bracelet and fled. The device was found on a Henderson street corner.

Nichols’ father helped Timothy McVeigh build the bomb that killed 168 people inside a federal building in Oklahoma City in April 1995.

His father is serving a life sentence for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. McVeigh was executed in 2001. Josh Nichols was 12 at the time of the bombing.

Nichols is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.