Six people arrested, several cited following Mohave County bust

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — At least six people have been arrested and are facing charges after being busted by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

According to the department, in August, a man contacted them stating someone broke into his home and stole his vehicle, tools, electronics, jewelry, and mail from his home. He added the home had been unoccupied for several months.

Authorities said their follow-up investigations led to a home in the 10000 block of S. Queens Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona.

Deputies said while searching the home, they found several items that had been stolen during the burglary and arrested 29-year-old Jazmen Hickstein, who investigators claim was involved in the burglary. Department officials said two other burglary suspects are still outstanding, as of Wednesday.

While deputies were at the home, they also discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia and arrested five people who a re now facing various charges, including 32-year-old Tiffany Kebschull, 59-year-old Lesli Lehew, 54-year-old Tracy Smith, 42-year-old Derrick Wilhelm, and 48-year-old Richard Hileman. All of them are Mohave Valley natives.

Deputies said two of those suspects, as well as one other person, were also cited for various animal-related offenses.

When Mohave County Code Enforcement authorities arrived at the house, they observed several property violations. However, those violations were not disclosed, as of Wednesday. Several vehicles were also towed from the property, with the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force assisting in identifying vehicles in various states of repair.